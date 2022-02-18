Mhow: Central Command sailing regatta being held at Bercha Lake

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th edition of Central Command Sailing Regatta, which started this week will be concluded on Sunday. The final round of the race will be held on Sunday morning. The competitions are being held at the Berchha lake where the participants are seen fighting with the wind on their sailboats. There are 22 teams this year, which will compete in seven sailing events i.e. Sailing Enterprise Class, Kyaking (Doubles), Kyaking (Singles) and four others.

Finals will start on Sunday morning and the prize distribution ceremony will be held after the conclusion of the final match. Bercha lake was made during British rule in 1940 by the British officers to cater for the drinking water requirements of the cantonment. It was made by creating a series of drains and channels for the catchment of rainwater and the lake was constructed in such a manner that the water reached the filtration plant of the army with the force of gravity without the use of any pump.

Actually, there was no electricity and the only way to get water from such a distant place was the use of gravitational force. In the 1970s, the lake was developed as a sailing centre in the name of DSOI sailing club. The conduct of the central command sailing regatta was hosted by the Bercha watermanship training area (BWTA) of the Army War College for the first time in April 2005.

