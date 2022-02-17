Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Bhopal, has found HomeTown, DB Mall, guilty of unfair trade practices under Sales of Goods Act 1030. Chairman of the Forum Bharat Bhushan Srivastava passed the order.

According to the order, complainant Shikha Sharma, a resident of Harshvardhan Nagar, Bhopal, had purchased a flower pot of MRP Rs 1790 on December 29, 2019 from outlet of HomeTown situated at DB Mall in the city. The company gave a discount of Rs 495 but included the price of carry bag Rs 15 separately. Even the carry bag had the logo of HomeTown. Complainant had to pay Rs 1310 including Rs 15 cost of the carry bag.

The consumer court observed that the complainant had no other option than to purchase the carry bag showing the logo of HomeTown with payment of Rs 15 separately which comes under unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act, 1930.

The consumer court also instructed respondent HomeTown to pay Rs 15 within 2 months, Rs 2000 for mental harassment and Rs 2,000 for expenses which the complaint had to bear in contesting the case within 2 months. If the respondent does not pay in a given frame of time, consumer court has ordered for 9% interest.

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma, who appeared on behalf of the complainant, said, “ The consumer court has found has found HomeTown, DB Mall, guilty of unfair trade practices under Sales of Goods Act 1030, as the company had charged Rs 15 for carry bag separately when complainant purchased flower pot from its outlet, DB Mall.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:50 PM IST