Mhow: Cantonment Board gets financial approval for mandapam

Representational image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of common citizens of the city, families of Aamna had to be organised in expensive private gardens for other events including family social, but now under the joint aegis of the Central government, state government and Cantonment Board, near the hot ground of the city.

A grand mandapam will be built on more than 1 hectare of land in the board's school campus area, board's engineer Amit Vyas said. This mandapam will be prepared under the direction of CEO Dr Rajendra Jagtap. For this, finance approval of Rs 2 crore 67 lakhs has been received. In the upcoming board meeting, the construction work will begin after accepting the proposal. Amit Vyas told me that I have to build a whole wall in one hectare, so that its security will be ensured from all four sides.

A hall will be built in 12k square feet, where there will be a double shed. A stage will also be built inside it. 2 kitchens will be built in the same premises and a garden will be made. The garden and the shed will be prepared according to the organisation of the social family programme. A caretaker room will be kept in the middle. Due to the preparation of the mandapam, the citizens will get a new facility to organise family functions and other events. Vyas said that the mandapam will be ready in 8 months.

