Mhow: 10 injured seriously as vehicle falls into ditch

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): 10 people travelling in a passenger vehicle were injured, most of them seriously when it fell into a ditch when a truck that was going downhill hit it from behind on Bherughat near Khandwa Road. The truck which was out of control was going downhill and collided with the passenger vehicle and a pickup and fell into the ditch. The pickup vehicle also fell into the ditch as the driver tried to avoid collision with other vehicles. The locals rescued the passengers and the injured were brought to the Mhow Civil Hospital for treatment by 108 ambulances. After first aid, serious patients were referred to MYH Hospital, Indore.

The truck RJ09GA5693 was coming from Indore when it went out of control on the first slope of the railway gate. After which the truck hit the pickup MP09GG7129 in front and the passenger vehicle MP09WJ1821. A passenger Subhash told that they had come to Simrol to attend a programme and they were going back to Rajpura.

According to the information received from the hospital, among the injured are Bablulal (60), Shyamabai (25), resident of Badiya, Jairam Bhabhar (55), Bharat Lal (62), Mamta (40), Rahul (27), Draupathi (23), Sukma (24), Sitabai (23 and Dinesh (40).

Read Also Mhow: Women perform art in the form of mother power