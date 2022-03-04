Mhow: Both Nanaji and Baba Saheb were nurturers of harmony, says Hitesh Shankar

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Integral human philosophy and self-reliance were the sources of inspiration for the works of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which was carried forward by Nanaji Deshmukh. Self-reliance encompasses the philosophy of Indianness. Deen Dayal Research Institute is constantly trying to develop their works.

Atul Jain, managing director of Deen Dayal Research Institute, New Delhi said this as the chief guest at the inauguration of Nanaji Deshmukh Chair at Ambedkar University and the seminar on 'Social and Cultural Contemplation of Nanaji Deshmukh'.

Jain said that all the goals of sustainable development fully meet the integral human philosophy of Indian thought. The Prime Minister of India's efforts to promote self-reliant India, vocal for local and natural farming is an extension of the work of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Nanaji Deshmukh. All

India Sant Samiti, M.P. Vice President of Mahamandaleshwar Dr Narsingh Das said that both Baba Saheb and Nanaji have been inspirations of great men of sacrifice, detachment and dedication. The core of Indian culture has been the centre of education. It is from these centres of education that Indians can develop cultural unity and sovereignty. Today's youth should resolve to be self-reliant and to connect with nature. For this reason, my land of 200 acres is open for the youth to plant trees and plants. University family students can develop this land for natural laboratories.

Hitesh Shankar, the editor of Panchajanya, said that after independence, new perspectives of discourse on great men were developed. Nanaji Deshmukh emphasised on poverty alleviation and the idea based on minimum needs. He has tried to irrigate the roots of Indian culture. Dr Ambedkar gave the philosophy of equality, justice and fraternity and Nana Ji Deshmukh promoted the integral human philosophy of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay. This university will harmonise the thoughts and philosophy of Nanaji Deshmukh and Baba Saheb and replace them on the global stage and research work will be done on both, which can be done to give direction to the society.

Eminent social worker of Mhow Radheshyam Yadav said that Nanaji Deshmukh was the leading bearer of the tradition of the world's largest total Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof DK Sharma also spoke.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:44 PM IST