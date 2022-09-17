Mhow: Birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj to be celebrated with great pomp

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Agrawal society of the town will organise a number of cultural and sports programmes and honour the talents of the society on the 5146th birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj.

Giving this information in a press conference organised by the Agrawal society, president Vishnu Prasad Bansal and Santosh Agarwal said that Agrasen Jayanti will be celebrated on a large-scale this year after a gap of 2 years. A grand procession of Agrasen Maharaj will be taken out on Monday 26 September. A maha aarti has also been organised at Agrasen crossroads as well as a feast has been organised for the people of the society.

As part of the celebrations, a drama will be presented by Agrawal Mahila Sakhi Club. The drama tells the story of the journey of the girl child from the womb to becoming an adult becoming mother-in-law, daughter-in-law and daughter. A health camp, as well as a Rajputana fair, has been organised. The other events to be organised include fancy dress, sports competition, painting competition, general knowledge competition and cricket competition. Promising students of the society and those who have brought laurels in competitive examinations will be honoured.