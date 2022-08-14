Mhow: Army spearheads another green initiative; 1,000 saplings planted in Bercha areas

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav an extensive tree plantation drive was undertaken by The Infantry School, Mhow. This initiative will enhance ecology and create a green cover.

A total of 1,000 saplings planted in the area of Bercha and the new residential areas. Maj Gen Ajai Verma, Deputy Commandant, The Infantry School along with officers, JCOS, jawans and their families participated in the event. A mix of green, flowering plants, shrubs and fruit trees were planted to ensure maximum coverage of the barren areas. Due to the persistent efforts of soldiers, the flora and fauna of Bercha has improved over the years.

Amongst other initiatives, all student officers, JCOs and jawans attending various courses have been encouraged to use alternative means of fuel in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

Govt officials take out Tiranga Yatra

Women, child development and local administrative officers, Anganwadi workers and officials of many departments participated in a Tiranga Yatra under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. The yatra started from CB Girls School, which went through the main roads of the city. Additional collector Pawan Jain, sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, Janpad CEO Hemant Singh Chauhan and many officers including Anganwadi workers took part in the rally.