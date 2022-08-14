Mhow: Army War College hosts music maestro Ameya Dabli

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with the series of special events to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka AmritMahotsav’, a musical concert featuring the versatile singer Ameya Dabli was organised at Army War College, Mhow on August 12.

The concert was a perfect blend of performances celebrating India’s freedom and premiered at ‘The Hub’ auditorium at Army War College. AmeyaDabli is a versatile musician and great entertainer who masters in multifarious recitals of music from Bollywood, Sufi, Gazals, etc and has performed nearly 1800 shows in 21 countries.

The concert lasted a little over an hour and consisted of 14 pieces. The compositions played were beautifully woven around the theme ‘A Soldier’s Life’. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful and harmonious musical performance. The concert was a thrilling experience and the variety of pieces included in the repertoire was high enough to keep everybody spellbound.

At the end of the concert, Brigadier Preet Pal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director Faculty of Studies, Army War College felicitated AmeyaDabli and his team. Ameya conveyed his gratitude for being invited for the performance and expressed his desire to be given an opportunity again in future to entertain the audience at Army War College.

