Two swine flu patients discovered in Mhow tehsil

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Swine flu has come knocking in the tehsil even as corona has not been fully controlled. In the last two days, two patients with swine flu have been discovered. One patient is from Kishanganj and the other is from Harsola.

Taking cognisance, the health staff has become active and more than 500 people have been examined for swine flu in Harsola and Kishanganj.

The health department is starting the diphtheria-tetanus vaccine campaign in schools from August 16. BMO Dr. Faizal Ali said that people have been asked to get tested for swine flu in case of cold and cough for days. In Kishanganj more than 200 people have been screened in more than 30 houses. The department staff has been asked to be on the alert.

