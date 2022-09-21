Mhow: Amenities on Heritage train route in shambles due to lack of upkeep  

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The first heritage train of the state was operated on 25 December 2018. For this project, the Railways spent lakhs of rupees on gardens, playgrounds etc. So that tourists coming from all over the country can admire the natural beauty. But in the absence of maintenance means all this work has gone down the drain. This is despite the fact that the railways are getting better revenue every year from this train. Wild grass is growing in the garden built at Patalpani, Kalakund. The swings at Kalakund are broken. At the same time, the facilities available to the passengers have also been reduced.

The operation of the heritage train started on 25 December 2018. Within a few months, this train had made its mark across the country. Operation of this train stopped in April 2020 due to the Corona period. On 4 August 2021, the train was made operational again. Vistadome coaches have also been installed in the train. The railways have increased the fare to Rs 265 one way. Although the fare of the general coach has been kept at Rs 20.

In this season, the operation of the train resumed on July 10. In a month alone, till August 6, more than 17 thousand 266 tourists travelled by this train generating a revenue of more than Rs 17 lakh 75 thousand rupees.

Despite this, the lack of maintenance can be seen in all amenities on the route.

