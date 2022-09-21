Mhow: Absence of approach road makes funerals difficult in tribal village

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 12:29 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the tribal Limdi Khodra village are facing an acute problem in performing the last rites of their relatives because of the absence of an approach road for the crematorium from the village that falls under Kalikiray village panchayat.

Tuesday morning, 45-year-old Radheshyam Wasuniya died and the biggest challenge before the relatives and family members was performing his last rites.

The reason is that the road to the crematorium is nothing but a narrow strip that passes through the fields of many people. In addition, many portions of the strip are waterlogged while in other places it is full of mud and silt making it difficult to carry the body. 

When they reached the crematorium which has no roof over it, it started raining, due to which they had to wait for about 2 hours to start the cremation.

