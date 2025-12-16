Indore News: Counterfeit Currency Note Network; One More Arrested With ₹22,500 Counterfeit Notes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more accused, who was involved in circulating counterfeit currency notes, was arrested by the crime branch, police said on Tuesday.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that Ankit Borasi, a resident of Banganga area, was arrested and 45 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered from him (face value Rs 22500). Along with the notes, police also seized a printer and printing-related material used for preparing counterfeit currency. The total value of seized items is estimated at around Rs 1.50 lakh.

Earlier in this case, the crime branch had arrested four accused named Hrishikesh Tonde, Vansh Kethwas, Ritesh Nagar and Akunsh Yadav from Sadar Bazar Road. From them, fake currency notes of different series and with face value of Rs 2 lakh were recovered in this case.

During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they got the idea of making and circulating counterfeit currency notes after watching reels on social media. In an attempt to earn quick money through shortcuts, they became involved in this crime.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 179 and 180 of the BNS. Further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the network. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake currency in the city.