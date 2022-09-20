Mhow: Exhibition showcases contribution of Tribal heroes in freedom struggle

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition throwing light on the contribution of Tribal Heroes in Freedom Struggle was inaugurated at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Radheshyam Yadav, said tribal society has made an unforgettable contribution in the freedom struggle.

Vice Chancellor Dr DK Sharma said that the students should take inspiration from the lives of all the revolutionaries. Researchers, students and staff were present on the occasion. Registrar Dr. Ajay Verma proposed a vote of thanks.