Mhow: '4,000 to 5,000 cattle vaccinated against lumpy virus'

The symptoms of lumpy virus that started spreading from Rajasthan have started appearing in many cows making their owners anxious. The owners are afraid that the disease may take a terrible form.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Lumpy virus is spreading rapidly in the rural areas. While the animal owners are trying to protect the animals from the virus by taking different measures, the veterinary department has started vaccinating the animals. So far, 4 to 5 thousand cattle have been vaccinated in the tehsil to protect them from this virus, said veterinarian Dr RS Sisosidya. The symptoms of lumpy virus that started spreading from Rajasthan have started appearing in many cows making their owners anxious. The owners are afraid that the disease may take a terrible form.

According to doctors, in order to save the animals from the disease, the animal suffering from the disease should be kept separated and thereafter treated. In addition, special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the animals. It should be ensured that mosquitoes and flies are not there.

 The vaccine will curb the spread of the virus. The entire department is diligently engaged in vaccinating the animals round the clock. Vaccination is being done at different places in Mhow, Manpur and Simrol.

