Mhow: Blood donation camps mark PM's birthday 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a blood donation camp was organised by the Mhow Red Cross Society under the leadership of the district administration in Mhow and Depalpur. People in large numbers donated blood under the direction of district collector Manish Singh.

A team of government doctors and employees along with the hospital team worked to make the camp successful under the direction of Mhow Red Cross Society president and sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain. A total of 79 people donated blood of which 56 people were from Depalpur while 25 belonged to Mhow.

