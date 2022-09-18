Rameshwaram pilgrimage train leaves from Mhow 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A train taking over 400 devotees to Rameshwaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna 2022 was flagged off from Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow railway station at 09:15 am on Saturday.

In view of the increased number of passengers from the tehsil, an extra coach was added to the train. A total of 400 seats were reserved for the Indore region of which Mhow's quota was kept at 45 but the actual bookings from Mhow were 115 thus an additional coach was required to accommodate the increased number of passengers. Devotees were welcomed with drums, garlands of flowers, roses and Tulsi. The devotees were also served refreshments at the railway station. Sub-divisional officers kept reviewing other arrangements including the arrangement of Akshat Jain pilgrims.

Read Also Mhow: Birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj to be celebrated with great pomp