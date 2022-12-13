MGM REJIG: Following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted

e-Paper Get App
*Dr Dalal is in-charge of MTH, Dr Jhawar to handle Ayushman scheme at MY Hospital *Dr DK Sharma relieved from charges of Super Speciality Hospital, MY Hospital but will remain superintendent of School of Eye for Excellence

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major rejig, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has shifted 12 doctors from their posts in the associated hospitals, including removing Dr Anupama Dave from the post of in-charge and deputy superintendent of Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital and shifting Dr Yamini Gupta from the nodal post of Ayushman Scheme.

Moreover, the college administration has also taken multiple charges from Dr DK Sharma, including the charges of deputy superintendent of MY Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital, but retained him as the superintendent of School of Excellence for Eye.

The action has been taken by the medical college following the complaints of mismanagement in the associated hospitals.

“We have made some changes in the administrative posts of 12 doctors handling various responsibilities in the medical college and its associated hospitals. The decision has been made to improve the facilities in the hospitals,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He added that the doctors are asked to join their new posts with the immediate effect.

As per orders released by the medical college administration on Monday, Dr Anupama Dave has been removed from the post of in-charge and deputy superintendent of MTH Hospital and HoD of gynaecology department, Dr Nilesh Dalal, will handle the responsibility while Dr Hemlata Jharvade will work as the assistant superintendent of the hospital.

Similarly, Dr Yamini Gupta has been given the responsibility of coordinator of Ayushman Bharat Scheme while Dr Dharmendra Jhawar has been given the responsibility of the nodal officer of Ayushman Bharat Scheme in place of Dr Gupta.

Reshuffling of doctors

Name                                      New responsibility

Dr Nilesh Dalal                     In-charge and deputy superintendent, MTH Hospital

Dr Dharmendra Jhawar      Nodal officer, Ayushman Scheme, MY Hospital and medical college

Dr Yamini Gupta                  Coordinator, Ayushman Scheme, medical college and hospitals

 Dr DK Sharma                      Superintendent and nodal of Ayushman Scheme, SOE

Dr OP Lekhra                        Deputy superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital

Dr Hemlata Jharwade         Assistant superintendent, MTH Hospital

Dr JK Verma                          Deputy superintendent, MY Hospital

Dr Mita Joshi                        Deputy superintendent, SOE

Dr Sourabh Gupta               Nodal Officer, Ayushman Scheme, Super Speciality Hospital

Dr Bhavesh Bang                Assistant nodal officer, Ayushman Scheme, MY Hospital

Dr Mukesh Jaiswal            Assistant superintendent and assistant nodal officer of Ayushman, MY Hospital

Dr Vishal Kirti Jain             Assistant superintendent and assistant nodal officer of Ayushman, Super Speciality Hospital

