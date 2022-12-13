MGM REJIG: Following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major rejig, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has shifted 12 doctors from their posts in the associated hospitals, including removing Dr Anupama Dave from the post of in-charge and deputy superintendent of Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital and shifting Dr Yamini Gupta from the nodal post of Ayushman Scheme.

Moreover, the college administration has also taken multiple charges from Dr DK Sharma, including the charges of deputy superintendent of MY Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital, but retained him as the superintendent of School of Excellence for Eye.

The action has been taken by the medical college following the complaints of mismanagement in the associated hospitals.

“We have made some changes in the administrative posts of 12 doctors handling various responsibilities in the medical college and its associated hospitals. The decision has been made to improve the facilities in the hospitals,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He added that the doctors are asked to join their new posts with the immediate effect.

As per orders released by the medical college administration on Monday, Dr Anupama Dave has been removed from the post of in-charge and deputy superintendent of MTH Hospital and HoD of gynaecology department, Dr Nilesh Dalal, will handle the responsibility while Dr Hemlata Jharvade will work as the assistant superintendent of the hospital.

Similarly, Dr Yamini Gupta has been given the responsibility of coordinator of Ayushman Bharat Scheme while Dr Dharmendra Jhawar has been given the responsibility of the nodal officer of Ayushman Bharat Scheme in place of Dr Gupta.

Reshuffling of doctors

Name New responsibility

Dr Nilesh Dalal In-charge and deputy superintendent, MTH Hospital

Dr Dharmendra Jhawar Nodal officer, Ayushman Scheme, MY Hospital and medical college

Dr Yamini Gupta Coordinator, Ayushman Scheme, medical college and hospitals

Dr DK Sharma Superintendent and nodal of Ayushman Scheme, SOE

Dr OP Lekhra Deputy superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital

Dr Hemlata Jharwade Assistant superintendent, MTH Hospital

Dr JK Verma Deputy superintendent, MY Hospital

Dr Mita Joshi Deputy superintendent, SOE

Dr Sourabh Gupta Nodal Officer, Ayushman Scheme, Super Speciality Hospital

Dr Bhavesh Bang Assistant nodal officer, Ayushman Scheme, MY Hospital

Dr Mukesh Jaiswal Assistant superintendent and assistant nodal officer of Ayushman, MY Hospital

Dr Vishal Kirti Jain Assistant superintendent and assistant nodal officer of Ayushman, Super Speciality Hospital