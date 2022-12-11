Indore: MGM Medical College, Meeting goes awry, discussion turns into jeer sessions

MGM medical College, Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College turned into a jeer session on Friday when the HoDs (clinical) blamed each other for the poor state of affairs at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

The meeting of the HoDs chaired by the dean began with a discussion but ended up in heated arguments and unfortunately they didn’t even refrain from accusing each other over corruption and labelled each other as incompetent.

The rift between the professors followed with the discussion over the defunct machines and the non-availability of various tests and examinations for patients at MY Hospital.

“There is no availability of various blood tests and diagnoses in the hospital and while the pathologists complained over the lack of kits and agents, the private diagnostic centres made hay by providing ‘wrong’ reports of the patients. We are here to treat patients but it’s not possible due to such issues,” faculty members of the medicine department said.

They also called the superintendent of MY Hospital incompetent and asked him to resign if he failed to improve the facilities.

MAJOR HEARTBURNS

The major issues of discussions were scarcity of kits and tests, poor facilities at the diagnostic centre, alleged corruption among the staff responsible for purchases in the medical college and others. The faculty members also asked the medical college administration to remove the purchase-in charge with immediate effect.

Many faculty members also raised the issue of commission and payments of Ayushman Scheme but lack of facilities in the associated hospitals. Later, the dean pacified the HoDs and assured them to take action required for the welfare of the patients and improving facilities.

Committee recommended shutting the diagnostic centre

The matter of KRSNA Diagnostic centre was raised during the meeting and the doctors alleged that the centre was not providing proper reports and the same were questionable. “The tender of the KRSNA diagnostic centre, which is being run through a PPP model, has already expired,” they said.

A high-level committee had also recommended shutting down the diagnostic centre but to no avail. No diagnostic centre of the medical college or the hostel will cost the PG seats as well. Many complaints are being received against the centre but to no avail,” a faculty member, present at the meeting, said.

Kits and agents unavailable

Many basic blood tests and examinations are not available in the hospital leading to problems in treating the patients. Meanwhile, the medical college administration said that the tender for centralising the supply of kits and agents is pending with the state government and they are not getting kits from them due to which they are dependent on local purchase.

Suggestions galore

“Discussion on various issues took place in the meeting. We received various suggestions for improving facilities and shall take appropriate actions for the welfare of patients and development of the hospital.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit

Dean, MGM Medical College