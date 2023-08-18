Meri Mati Mera Desh: Family Members Of Freedom Fighters Feted

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of nation-wide tiranga yatra, local civic body organised ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ and ‘Gaurav Diwas’ here at Surendra Park, Alirajpur on Friday. District collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar, municipal president Sena Patek and vice president Sabir Baba were present on the occasion. The event commenced with flag hoisting ceremony.

Family members of freedom fighters, including Gauri Shankar Mehta, Shahabuddin Makrani, Mehboob Ali, Ghiyasuddin Makrani, Narayan Das Modia, Ghiyasuddin Makrani, Amiruddin Makrani Babulal Tawli, Chaturbhuj Gorana were felicitated and presented with a memento, a shawl and shreefal. Dignitaries also unveiled the inscription written in the name of brave martyrs and freedom fighters of Alirajpur and recalled their valuable contributions.

Notably, ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is envisaged as a culminating event of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and aimed to honour soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

