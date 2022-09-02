Meghnagar: School students walk 32 km to protest delay in scholarship disbursal

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Students of classes 11 and 12 of Excellence School, Thandla on Thursday carried out a 32-km long march to the collector's office in Jhabua to protest the delay in scholarship disbursal among students.

Students have complained several times to the principal regarding the delay in scholarship but he initially brushed aside their complaints citing lack of budget. Amid heavy rain, students in large numbers on Thursday took out a march to the Collector office, Jhabua with a common complaint – scholarships not being disbursed on time. Around 90 students enrolled in the school have failed to get their educational scholarships which has resulted in students suffering. Some of them have not been able to even purchase syllabus books. Students are confused as they did not receive any rejection letter too for their applications. The issue is affecting students, especially SC/ST and backward class candidates.

When the students met the principal demanding that the pending scholarships grant should be released at the earliest, the principal assured them that the matter would be brought to the notice of higher authorities in Bhopal and they would get the scholarships once the budget is released. Irked over the delay, the students took out a march to the collector's office to mark their protest. Students claimed that the poor condition of the school is a cause of concern as it lacks basic amenities and the roof of the school building is falling apart.

Principal PN Ahirwar said that a letter was sent to the district education officer and district collector for releasing scholarships worth Rs 4,19,000 for disbursal. Talking about repeated complaints of the poor condition of the school, he said that a CM Rise school is proposed to be constructed on the site soon and in such a situation, school management is trying its best to maintain the school.