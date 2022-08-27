Meghnagar: Food grains recovered from private person's house instead of ration shop

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of black marketing of government food grain meant for distribution to the poor by the Adarsh Mahila Samuh Multipurpose Organisation of Meghnagar came to the fore here in Dhadhaniya village.

The villagers informed the local SDM, tehsildar along with the police about the unloading of government food grain at the house of Raju Tahir of the village, instead of the ration shop in Dhadhaniya on the evening of August 24. Following the instructions of the SDM, the junior supply officer Suresh Kumar Tomar and tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan visited the spot on August 25 and checked the stock of Dundka ration shops including Dhadhaniya.

After the incident, the villagers demanded immediate action against Virendra Vora, the salesman working in the organisation.

Based on the report submitted by Tomar, a case was registered at Meghnagar police station against four persons including the salesman of the organisation under the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

Police have registered a case against salesman Ravindra Vora, Hemmal Sunil Vasuniya, driver Mithiya Rawaji Rawat and the owner of the house from where the grain was found, Raju Titia Tahir. The villagers often accused the institution of disturbances in the distribution of food grains to the poor in front of the officials during the investigation.

The wheat and rice bags of Meghnagar Ware House were to be unloaded at the government fair price shop in Dhadhaniya, but on the behest of salesman Virendra Vora, the driver and labourers unloaded the bags of food grains in a private house.

During the investigation, the administrative officers confiscated 27 bags of rice and four bags of wheat from the said private house, which were later transferred to the additional cell of the Gram Panchayat.

According to the villagers, a total of 35 bags were unloaded here, out of which four bags were sold or kept somewhere else. At present, the police have registered an FIR in this matter, only after investigation, it will be known who are the people who have a hand in the disturbance of the food grains of the poor.