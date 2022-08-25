e-Paper Get App

Meghnagar: 3 cops suspended for consuming liquor in uniform

Those who were suspended include, constable Mahendra Sone and Virendra Chouhan, posted at Kalidevi police station and constable Surendra Solanki posted at Petlawad police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua superintendent of police Arvind Tiwari suspended three constables for consuming liquor wearing a uniform.

Earlier, on Friday, a video of the three constables consuming liquor in uniform went viral in the town and as result, the department was facing criticism on social media.

The three constables, of which two are posted in Dial 100, were seen enjoying a liquor party with some villagers.

