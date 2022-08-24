Meghnagar: People question encroachment notice to just one person

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The people of Meghnagar have questioned the move of the city council of issuing a notice of encroachment to only one house in the area. Reportedly, the council stuck a notice on Hemendra Bhatewara's house to break its illegally built part on Jhabua road on August 16.

According to Hemendra, the construction is according to the building's registry. The additional construction in the gallery is being considered an encroachment which is built in every house of the city.

He also alleged the council of ignoring all the shops, government roads, streets and lands that have been occupied by the land mafia without permission and only targeting him. Residents are also raising questions over the council for deliberately targeting only one person. The encroachment is scheduled to be demolished on August 27.

