Bhopal: Assistant professor at government institution arrested on charges of raping student

She came in contact an assistant professor, a native of Bihar, who assured to take care of all her needs including studies. He also promised to marry her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant professor posted at a government institution has been arrested and jailed on the charges of raping a student, Kolar police said on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Chandra Kant Patel told Free Press that a 24-year- old woman was a second year student of professional course at the institute.

In March, the accused mounted pressure on the victim to get into physical relationship and raped her. He committed the act several times while promising marriage. Recently, the victim came to know that the accused was about to marry another woman.

As the victim objected, he refused to marry her. The victim approached police and filed complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 376 (2) N of IPC and arrested the accused. The police produced him at the court, which ordered to send him to jail.

