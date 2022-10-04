Meghnagar: MLA along with family worship at Hanuman Temple

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The grand Hindu festival ìNavratriî is being celebrated with great pomp†here at Sri Vaneshwar Maruti Nandan Kutir Hanuman Temple located at Fut-talab village of Meghnagar town in Jhabua district. On the sixth day, Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria and BJP ST state president Kalsingh Bhuria visited a Navratri pandal and performed aarti of Goddess Durga.

To avoid any kind of untoward incident and to maintain law and order, police deployment was seen in the area. In order to prevent crimes related to women during Garba, the police department along with the organisers of the Garba event, pasted posters to create awareness among citizens on various crimes related to woman and children.

This year also the Garba Mahotsav is being attended by nearly thousands of people from Meghnagar, Rambhapur, Thandla, Jhabua, Agral and surrounding rural areas of the district. Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria and BJP ST state president Kalsingh Bhuria thronged the temple to offer prayers on Durga Ashtami. In view of the large crowd of devotees, adequate arrangements have also been made by the temple administration. Event organiser Suresh Chandra Jain has expressed gratitude to residents for co-operating and making the event a success.

