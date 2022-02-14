Meghnagar: Grotto festival celebrated in Panchkui

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Grotto festival was celebrated with gaiety by Christians in the church in Panchkui Palli on Sunday. Thousands of devotees from Jhabua and districts of surrounding states of Gujarat and Rajasthan attended the festival.

Meanwhile, members of Hindu Janjati Sangathan raised objection in front of administration for not celebrating the occasion as thousands of devotees gathered in Panchkui even after Christians celebrated the event in a simple way.

Christians visited the temple of Mata Maryam and offered prayers.

Panchkui Palli falls under Jhabua Diocese and this place is considered to be of religious importance. Hence, religious programmes are organised on a large-scale every year.

The Grotto festival was not celebrated for the last two years owing to corona. This year, following lifting of corona restrictions, thousands of people visited Mother Mary.

The message of mutual love and harmony was given to people in religious lecture organized on this occasion. State president of Youth Congress Dr Vikrant Bhuria along with his supporters also reached Panchkui on Sunday and had darshan of Mata Maryam.

