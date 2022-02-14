Bhopal: Bajrang Dal threatens 11-grade boy on Valentine’s Day, was alone at cycle repair shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of goons with saffron sashes around their neck and ‘Bajrang Dal’ etched on their bikes allegedly threatened an 11-standard boy in Char Imli area to stay away from obscenity on Valentine’s Day when the latter was at a shop getting his bicycle repaired on Monday morning.

The state information commissioner of Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Singh, took to Twitter and informed that his son was threatened by ‘goons with canes in their hands, saffron sash wrapped around their neck and Bajrang Dal etched on their bikes’.

After he tweeted the incident, he received a call from a member of Bajrang Dal, identifying himself as Dinesh Yadav, to know his entire story. Singh told Free Press that Yadav threatened to register a complaint against him for spreading fake news and that no member of his group was involved in any such activity.

Later in the afternoon, about 15 members of Bajrang Dal reached Habibganj police station and submitted a complaint against Singh, said the station in charge Bhan Singh Prajapati.

Prajapati said, “We have received a complaint against Singh. We are probing the matter and yet to take any action.”

Singh, on the other hand, told Free Press, “Soon after the Bajrang Dal goons submitted the plaint, I received a call from the police station. They asked me to ‘appear’ in front of the TI immediately as there was a complaint against me.”

He said, “I am surprised that these goons have stooped to such a level that they have no regard of the law or the constitution. Despite my son being alone at the spot, he was targeted for no reason. It happened in an area where the commissioner of police resides. I got their phone call where they threatened to file case against me.”

“We are living in a society that generates and nurtures fear. My son is still a kid and I am ashamed that he has to grow up in an atmosphere of fear and in a society where personal choices or privacy has no place at all,” he added.

Tweet by Rahul Singh (@rahulreports):

“Today my son went to the shop located in Bhopal Char Imli to get the punctured tire of his bicycle fixed. The goons of Bajrang Dal surrounded him with canes in his hand and said that it is #ValentinesDay, don't do anything ‘wrong’. Anyone knows what the police are doing? And yes, Happy Valentine's Day to those goons from my side.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST