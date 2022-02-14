e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Bhopal: Fire scraps garment shop in New Market

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A garment shop located in the New Market caught fire on Sunday night at around 10:45 pm.

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame.

Sudama Thakur, TI TT Nagar police station, told Free Press, “Fire aroused in three garment shops located in the basement due to short circuit. The fire brigade has managed to douse the flames but the smoke is still preventing us to measure the loss."

More details awaited.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
