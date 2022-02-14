Bhopal: Fire scraps garment shop in New Market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A garment shop located in the New Market caught fire on Sunday night at around 10:45 pm.

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flame.

Sudama Thakur, TI TT Nagar police station, told Free Press, “Fire aroused in three garment shops located in the basement due to short circuit. The fire brigade has managed to douse the flames but the smoke is still preventing us to measure the loss."

More details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:06 AM IST