Bhopal: Chaos as 30 parking lots become free; Police deployed to control rush

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed at parking lots after 30 parking lots were declared free in state capital on Sunday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended tender of Delhi-based company Victoria Real Estate for not depositing dues. Company had to deposit Rs 2.7 crore.

Over Rs 1 crore is pending, so BMC administration took the action suspending the tenders. Even company did not install any CCTV camera, online payment machines etc. As chaos prevailed with increasing rush at parking lots, police teams were deployed to control the situation.

According to BMC sources, the parking lots, which have become free include Titan Show room to PNB Bank, Rang Mahal Talkies, Cooperative Bank to Titan Show Room, Dr Prasad Clinic to TT Nagar police station, GTB Complex, Chhapan Bhog (Malviya Nagar), Bittan Market Sabzi Mandi, ISBT, Habibganj Nakka, Nav Bahar Sabbji Mandi, Purana Bijli Ghar, old GPO, Fish Market; Boat Club, Sair Sapata, Hotel Hiltan, Gurudev Gupt Chowraha to Vidya Bharati Auto, Chaudhary Classes, Sai Girls Hostel, Fortune Builders, Manohar Sweets, in front of DB Mall, in front of Sargam Talkies, Shiv Bar and Vikram College, Moti Masjid, Chatori Gali(Ibrahimpura), Sadar Manjil, Mansarover Complex, MP Nagar-zone-2.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:32 PM IST