Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Bhopal: Class-6 student commits suicide, reason unknown

The student identified as Aryan Karosiya, a resident of Barkheda, was studying at Saint Xavier School.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-6 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling at his home late Saturday night, police sources said on Sunday.

The student identified as Aryan Karosiya, a resident of Barkheda, was studying at Saint Xavier School. His father Kishan Karosiya is a teacher at the same school.

According to police, Aryan’s elder brother spotted him hanging from ceiling. Family members brought him down and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said that Aryan wanted to go to attend a wedding ceremony of his relative in Karond locality, but his parents didn’t take him due to cold.

He was upset over the issue. This may be one of the reasons that prompted him to end his life, ASI Dhanraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said.

Singh said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

