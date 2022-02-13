Bhopal: Traffic on important routes in city diverted for metro and flyover construction works

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic of the city has been diverted because of the construction works of Metro project and flyover, a traffic police officer said on Sunday.

The traffic of Bhopal has issued a list of diverted routes and also emergency phone numbers.

According to the traffic police, vehicular movements between Jinsi square and Subhas Nagar railway under bridge have been shut down from February 12 to February 20, because of the construction works of Metro Project.

Similarly, traffic movements from Ganesh Temple Tri-section to Mansarovar Tri-section will remain diverted from February 12 to February 23 due to flyover construction.

The traffic diversion issued by traffic police states that traffic movement from Jinsi square will be diverted through Prabhat square, Subhash Nagar Flyover and MP Nagar.

The vehicle movements heading towards MP Nagar and New Market from Hoshangabad road will be diverted through Veer Savarkar Setu, 10 number market square and 7-number market square via Arera E-1 and E-2. Similarly, traffic movements will be diverted from Board Square to Chetak Bridge, ISBT and Rani Kamalapati Railway station.

The traffic police has issued emergency phone numbers -0755-2677340, 2443850 for citizens if they face any difficulties during traffic diversion.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:04 AM IST