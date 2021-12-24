Meghnagar: Christmas to be celebrated with enthusiasm

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Birth of Lord Jesus will be celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm in the district by Christians.

For this, people have decorated their homes with stars and colourful lights. Small cowsheds have been made in houses.

Elaborate preparations have been made for celebrations at headquarters of Catholic Diocese of Jhabua. The entire complex has been decorated with attractive electrical furnishings. Attractive tableaux have been prepared by Fathers and Brothers in the Diocese.

For the first time after death of last Bishop Father Basil Bhuria from Corona, the Jhabua Diocese is going to celebrate any event with grandeur. Father Fitter Kharadi, in-charge of the community and Father Sylvester Meda, secretary, said that the festival would be celebrated with simplicity and corona protocol would be followed.

Prayers would be held in all Churches keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. Prayers would be organised in all major Churches, including Mission School premises in Jhabua, Mother Teresa Ashram, Church Complex in Meghnagar, Sant Arnold Church, Panchkui.

The birth of Lord Jesus would be celebrated with mutual harmony and brotherhood. During this, people of the society would greet each other by feeding them sweets and cakes.

Many events to mark the celebration

Jhabua Diocese's PRO Rock Shah said that due to Corona, this time the prayer would start at 7.30 pm and continue till 10 pm. To control the crowd, people would gather at four different places in Jhabua. Shah said that the tableau to be made during Christmas depicts the story from the birth of Jesus to the present day. During this, along with musical discourses, message of Lord Jesus will also be read out.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Skinniest elephant rescued in state will be shifted to Uttar Pradesh rehabilitation centre

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:10 PM IST