Bhopal: Skinniest elephant rescued in state will be shifted to Uttar Pradesh rehabilitation centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's skinniest female elephant, Laxmi, that was rescued in an emaciated condition from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, will be shifted to Wildlife (Elephant) Conservation and Care Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The elephant is currently sheltered and recovering at the forest department's premises in Bada Malhera under the observation of veterinarians and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

An order in this regard was issued by a sessions court on Tuesday.

Principal Chief Conservator in Madhya Pradesh, Alok Kumar told IANS on Friday that the elephant is recovering under the protection of the forest department.

"The female elephant would be shifted to the Mathura rehabilitation centre. The order has been issued and further process for shifting will be initiated," Kumar added.

In the first week of December, following complaints by PETA India and local activists, the forest department registered a preliminary offence report under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against Laxmi's custodian for illegally keeping her and abusing her for begging.

Upon hearing from PETA India, the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Project Elephant division of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had asked the forest department to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the elephant.

"After a life of suffering, Laxmi will now be on her way to safety," said Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta after the court's decision.

"Laxmi has known only cruelty, misery, and neglect. Through this order, the court has made clear that cruelty to elephants will not be tolerated."

After being rescued on December 1, Laxmi was found to be suffering from chronic arthritis and joint deformities, with abscesses on her hips. She was in agonising pain and was debilitated because of long-term deprivation of food and water.

Gupta further said that during interim care of the elephant, the group's veterinary team created a sandpit to alleviate the pain in her arthritic and deformed legs and provided a pile of mud to help her rest and sleep comfortably.

The team also provided a bamboo stand so that she could rest her head and trunk, a customised jacket to fight the cold weather at night, and offered her daily grooming and massages to encourage blood flow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:20 AM IST