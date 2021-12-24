Bhopal: Vito's beat Goldie by 8 wickets, lift Shivaji Covid Trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vito's Auto Hub defeated Goldie XI by eight wickets in the final match of the Shivaji Covid Trophy cricket tournament played at Ankur Sports Complex on Thursday, said a member of Fight for Bhopal, Vipin Tiwari, which is organising the tournament.

Goldie XI won the toss and chose to bat. But the entire batting line-up collapsed at 32 runs playing 6.2 overs.

Tareeq Ahmad from Vito's took four wickets including a hat-trick playing an important role in the fall of wickets of the first playing team.

Ahmadís 15 runs while chasing brought the match in Vito's favour. The Vitoís won the match chasing a target of 33 runs within 3.2 overs, losing only 2 wickets.

The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 while the runner-up was given a cash prize of Rs 31,000.

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra , chairman of RD Memorial College Hemant Singh Chauhan, district sports officer Jose Chacko, and others presented the awards to the winners.

Category winners:

Man of the Match Final: Tariq Ahmed (Vito's).

Best Batsman: Ajay (Vito's).

Best Bowler: Gautam (Goldie XI).

Best Team Display: RD Memorial College.

Man of the Series: Rakesh Kahar (Vito's).

