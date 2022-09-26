Meghnagar: 5 archers of JNV Thandla selected for National Archery Competition

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Fiver archers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Thandla have been selected for the upcoming National Archery Competition after they excelled in the recently concluded Regional Archery Competition of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Archers from as many as 113 schools from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orrisa participated in the competition held in Alirajpur district between September 20 and 22. From JNV, Thandla, 12 archers participated in the competition, informed school teacher Santosh Chourasia.

Five archers who were selected for the nationals include Yuvraj Patel, Ridham Katara, Devendra Dhaman, Priyanshi and Payal Medal. They will be going to represent Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya Samiti in the upcoming national competition to be held at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

School principal Bhavana Shelke and the entire academic staff members congratulated all the archers.