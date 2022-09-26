e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMeghnagar: 5 archers of JNV Thandla selected for National Archery Competition

Meghnagar: 5 archers of JNV Thandla selected for National Archery Competition

They will be representing Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya Samiti in the upcoming national competition to be held at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Fiver archers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Thandla have been selected for the upcoming National Archery Competition after they excelled in the recently concluded Regional Archery Competition of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Archers from as many as 113 schools from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orrisa participated in the competition held in Alirajpur district between September 20 and 22. From JNV, Thandla, 12 archers participated in the competition, informed school teacher Santosh Chourasia.

Five archers who were selected for the nationals include Yuvraj Patel, Ridham Katara, Devendra Dhaman, Priyanshi and Payal Medal. They will be going to represent Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya Samiti in the upcoming national competition to be held at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

School principal Bhavana Shelke and the entire academic staff members congratulated all the archers. 

Read Also
Bhopal: MP Academy Athlete bags silver medal in International Open Taekwondo C'ship 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Meghnagar: 5 archers of JNV Thandla selected for National Archery Competition

Meghnagar: 5 archers of JNV Thandla selected for National Archery Competition

MP: Man traveling to UP dies midway in Burhanpur after his health deteriorates in train

MP: Man traveling to UP dies midway in Burhanpur after his health deteriorates in train

MP: Govt sanctions over Rs 22 cr for road work in Jaora

MP: Govt sanctions over Rs 22 cr for road work in Jaora

Navratri 2022: Goddess Shailputri worshipped on first day of Navratri

Navratri 2022: Goddess Shailputri worshipped on first day of Navratri

Indore: Mayor lends his vehicle to take injured to hospital

Indore: Mayor lends his vehicle to take injured to hospital