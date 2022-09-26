Bhopal: MP Academy Athlete bags silver medal in International Open Taekwondo C'ship 2022

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Academy athlete Afzal Ali won a silver medal in the 3rd Mount Everest International Open Taekwondo Championships 2022, held at Pokhara, Nepal, from 23rd September to 25th September 2022.

According to MP Taekwondo Academy coach Arjun Singh Rawat, MP Academy athlete Afzal Ali has won Silver Medal in the 3rd Mountain Everest International Taekwondo Championship World Ranking G(grade)-2 Pokhara Nepal. The next target is the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China.

While talking to the FPJ, coach Rawat said, “When I asked Afzal how he is feeling about the medal, he told me that he felt proud, but he wanted the gold medal, due to injury he could not win gold but will do best in next competition he will surely try and win the gold medal. As a player, Afzal is disciplined, hardworking and dedicated.

The 3rd Mount Everest International Open Taekwondo Championships 2022 G-2 is an open Taekwondo tournament which was organized by Nepal Taekwondo Association (NTA) from 23rd to 25th September 2022 in Pokhara.

Read Also Bhopal: 65 units of blood donated at camp organised by Bhopal School of Social Sciences