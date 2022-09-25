Bhopal: 65 units of blood donated at camp organised by Bhopal School of Social Sciences

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NSS unit of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) in association with Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) organised a blood donation camp on Sunday.

The event was conducted to mark National Service Scheme (NSSS) Day. The camp received contribution from students’clubs of the school including Commerce Club, Management Club and Humanities Club. In all, 65 units of blood were donated during the camp, which was held under guidance of doctors.

The camp was inaugurated by BSSS principal Father John PJ and vice-principal, Sr Sonia Kurian by cutting a ribbon.

Besides, the NSS unit organised slogan writing and poster making competitions on the theme - Raktdaan Mahadaan. Volunteers Farheen Ansari, Bhavna Pawar and Utkarsha Kalamkar received first, the second and third positions in poster making contest whereas Chandan Barange, Rishita Mishra and Suhani Chouhan secured the first, the second and the third positions in slogan making contest respectively. They were awarded medals and certificates.

