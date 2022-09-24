Blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Bank of the occasion of golden jubilee year

Chief Executive Officer of Mahesh Sahakari Bank Limited, Someshwar Karwa told that, 1 Thousand 561 bottles of blood was collected in the blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Sahakari Bank Limited on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Year. This blood donation camp was held at Mahesh Sanskrutik Bhavan in Kondhva.

Chairman of Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Mahasabha Shyam Soni, industrialist Vitthal Maniyar, Purushottam Lohia, Sharad Sarda, President of Pune District Urban Co-Operative Bank Association, Adv. Subhash Mohite and other dignitaries paid goodwill visit to this camp. Chairman of bank Poonamchand Dhoot and Vice - Chairman Jugalkisher Punglia thanked all blood donors on behalf of directors and staff.