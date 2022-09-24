e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryBlood donation camp organised by Mahesh Bank of the occasion of golden jubilee year

Blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Bank of the occasion of golden jubilee year

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
article-image

Chief Executive Officer of Mahesh Sahakari Bank Limited, Someshwar Karwa told that, 1 Thousand 561 bottles of blood was collected in the blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Sahakari Bank Limited on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Year. This blood donation camp was held at Mahesh Sanskrutik Bhavan in Kondhva.

Chairman of Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Mahasabha Shyam Soni, industrialist Vitthal Maniyar, Purushottam Lohia, Sharad Sarda, President of Pune District Urban Co-Operative Bank Association, Adv. Subhash Mohite and other dignitaries paid goodwill visit to this camp. Chairman of bank Poonamchand Dhoot and Vice - Chairman Jugalkisher Punglia thanked all blood donors on behalf of directors and staff.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of India organizes vax camp

Central Bank of India organizes vax camp

Top HR Recognition for NTPC

Top HR Recognition for NTPC

Blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Bank of the occasion of golden jubilee year

Blood donation camp organised by Mahesh Bank of the occasion of golden jubilee year

SWR introduces hand held terminals in most of its trains on board for the benefit of passengers

SWR introduces hand held terminals in most of its trains on board for the benefit of passengers

R. A. Podar College’s 'Enigma' presents exciting events in its 16th edition

R. A. Podar College’s 'Enigma' presents exciting events in its 16th edition