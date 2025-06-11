Meghalaya Police Gets 8-Day Custody Of Sonam Raghuvanshi & 4 Others To Gather More Proof; Cops To Recreate Crime Scene

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Meghalaya Court has sent all five key accused of the Raja Murder case to police custody for eight days, on Wednesday (June 11).

Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha and aides Vishal, Akash, and Anand have been accused of planning and executing murder of Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi in Shillong.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder in Shillong: 3 suspects, including wife Sonam's 'boyfriend' Raj Kushwaha detained in Indore#SonamRaghuvanshi #IndoreCouple #Shillong pic.twitter.com/2sreFvtQsm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 9, 2025

According to information, the police had asked for more time to continue the investigation, saying that the murder was a planned conspiracy.

Officers told the court they need to gather and examine more evidence such as phone chats, call records, financial transactions, and location data of all accused.

A bystander outside Indore airport tried to hit one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi case while he was being taken inside the airport by Shillong Police#sonamraghuwanshi #arrest #indore pic.twitter.com/OOO7WxOD4l — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 11, 2025

These details are important to understand how the crime was planned and carried out.

The police will also take the accused back to the crime scene in Meghalaya for a reconstruction of events.

This means they will ask the accused to walk through exactly what happened at the spot, which can help confirm timelines and roles of each person involved.

Investigators believe that Sonam and Raj, who had been in contact for a long time, may have plotted the murder with help from the others.

The extended custody will allow the police to question the accused in detail and check whether more people are involved.

This murder case has shocked the public, especially since Raja and Sonam had just gotten married in May and were on their honeymoon when the crime happened.

With fresh leads and deeper investigation, police hope to uncover the full truth behind Raja Raghuvanshi's murder.