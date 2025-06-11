Husband Raja’s Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly

Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime accused of Indore’s Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi and the other 4 accused will be presented before Meghalaya’s Additional District Judge Court shortly on Wednesday. Here, police will also request for their custody.

Post-hearing, police will take them to Sohra Police Station. It is likely the police will recreate the crime scene at the same spot where Raja was killed in order to obtain more details for the case.

Following this, the accused will be interrogated. Police may also conduct a face-to-face confrontation among the accused.

At present, other four accused - Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chouhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi are held at Sadar police station in Shillong under the watch of CRPF personnel.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the case and has also arrived at the location.

Sachin Raghuvanshi apologises to Meghalaya govt

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I want to apologise to the Meghalaya govt that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17… pic.twitter.com/62ArXIeaGP — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Now, as the real culprits of his younger brother’s murder have been revealed, Sachin Raghuvanshi has apologised to Meghalaya government. Speaking to the media, he said, “I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government. Because of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the state's image has suffered. Yet, the Meghalaya Police solved this complex case in just 17 days, and for that, I am truly grateful. I sincerely thank the Meghalaya government for standing by us and for showing how much they care for the safety of tourists.”

What is MP CM's take?

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to the society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage,… pic.twitter.com/vRogY52orh — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

Regarding the same, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The incident involving Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi is deeply tragic and offers important lessons for society. When two families unite through marriage, every aspect must be handled with great care and sensitivity. We must also reflect on the implications of allowing our children to go far from home. This incident has deeply pained me."