 Husband Raja’s Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly
HomeBhopalHusband Raja’s Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly

At present, other four accused - Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chouhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi are held at Sadar police station in Shillong under the watch of CRPF personnel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime accused of Indore’s Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi and the other 4 accused will be presented before Meghalaya’s Additional District Judge Court shortly on Wednesday. Here, police will also request for their custody.

Post-hearing, police will take them to Sohra Police Station. It is likely the police will recreate the crime scene at the same spot where Raja was killed in order to obtain more details for the case.

Following this, the accused will be interrogated. Police may also conduct a face-to-face confrontation among the accused.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the case and has also arrived at the location. 

Sachin Raghuvanshi apologises to Meghalaya govt

Now, as the real culprits of his younger brother’s murder have been revealed, Sachin Raghuvanshi has apologised to Meghalaya government. Speaking to the media, he said, “I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government. Because of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the state's image has suffered. Yet, the Meghalaya Police solved this complex case in just 17 days, and for that, I am truly grateful. I sincerely thank the Meghalaya government for standing by us and for showing how much they care for the safety of tourists.”

What is MP CM's take?

Regarding the same, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The incident involving Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi is deeply tragic and offers important lessons for society. When two families unite through marriage, every aspect must be handled with great care and sensitivity. We must also reflect on the implications of allowing our children to go far from home. This incident has deeply pained me."

