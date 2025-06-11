Video: ‘Hang Her To Death’ Sonam’s Brother Govind Breaks Down In Tears With Raja’s Mother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As more questions surface in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a statement has come from Sonam's brother, Govind.

Govind’s words came after an emotional video surfaced showing him hugging Raja’s grieving mother, both seen crying uncontrollably.

Speaking to the media from Raja’s residence, Govind, Sonam’s brother, said:

“Agar Sonam doshi hai, toh use seedha fasi par chadha dena chahiye.”

(If Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged directly.)

He shared that Sonam called him first after the incident.

“Vo sirf foot foot ke ro rahi thi… maine turant police ko bataya. Jab baad mein mili bhi, sirf roti rahi.”

(She was crying hard… I immediately informed the police. Later when we met again for 2-3 minutes, she just kept crying.)

When asked about Raj Kushwaha, the man allegedly involved in the conspiracy, Govind made a startling revelation:

“Vo usko didi bolta tha… teen saal se Sonam usko hamare saamne rakhi baandh rahi thi.”

(He used to call her sister… and Sonam tied rakhi to him for three years in front of us.)

Raj Kushwaha and Sonam Raghuvanshi

Govind added that based on current evidence, all signs point towards Sonam. “Jo ab tak saboot mile hain, woh yeh hi dikhate hain ki Sonam ne hi kiya hai. Aur jitne naam saamne aa rahe hain, woh sab Raj Kushwaha se jude hain.”

(The evidence so far points to Sonam. And the names coming up are all connected to Raj Kushwaha.)

When asked if he had anything to say to Raja’s family, Govind said, “Maafi maangne waale hum koi nahi hote… lekin haan, ladki humne di thi. Aaj se main is parivaar ka hissa hoon. Sonam ka hissa humne hata diya hai.”

(Who are we to seek forgiveness… but yes, we gave our daughter. From today, I am part of this family. We have cut all ties with Sonam.)

When asked by the media whether Sonam has admitted to the crime, Govind said, “Nahi, abhi tak usne khud ko doshi nahi maana hai. Aur usse ab tak koi baat-cheet bhi nahi hui hai.”

He added that the family has completely cut ties with Sonam, stating,

“Humne Sonam se sambandh tod diye hain."

(We’ve broken all ties with Sonam. She has nothing to do with us anymore.)