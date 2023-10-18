 Meet The Target Of 51% Votes At Every Booth: MP Patel
Meet The Target Of 51% Votes At Every Booth: MP Patel

Patel gives the Victory Mantra to BJP workers in meeting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gajendra Singh Patel on Wednesday appealed to the field workers in election-bound Sendhwa to make the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious in all the polling booths and meet the target of 51% votes at every booth.

Patel, while addressing the Shakti Kendra meeting in Ramkola village urged workers to consistently work with booth-level workers and pay attention to each polling booth.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, MP Patel accompanied with former minister Antar Singh Arya also shared the Victory Mantra to BJP workers during the meetings in Ramkola and Padla villages.

MP Patel added that the BJP has entrusted the special responsibilities to field workers. They should connect with the regular lives of the people (voters) where there is no politics, but only aspiration to move forward.

BJP will fight the assembly election on the basis of the development work done by PM Modi-led central and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

On this occasion, senior board president Shobharam, Mohan Rathod, Bhupendra Sharma, Ganesh Rathod, Nilesh Aggarwal, Sangram Singh Sisodia and other party members also attended.

article-image

