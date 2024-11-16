 Medical Officer Caught Demanding Bribe For Providing Autopsy Report In Indore
Medical Officer Caught Demanding Bribe For Providing Autopsy Report In Indore

The operation was initiated following a complaint from Dinesh Makwana, a 42-year-old resident of Kallipura village, with Indore Lokayukta polilce.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A medical officer at community health centre in Kalyanpura, Jhabua district, was caught by Indore Lok Ayukta police on Friday for demanding an amount of Rs 40,000 as bribe for providing a postmortem report of a man’s consin, who had died of downing.

The operation was initiated following a complaint from Dinesh Makwana, a 42-year-old resident of Kallipura village, with Indore Lokayukta polilce. The applicant reported that Dr Arpit Kumar Nayak, a 29-year-old medical officer, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for providing a postmortem report.

However, Dr Nayak grew suspicious and refused to accept the bribe. Despite this, action was initiated as Lokayukta police had verfied evidence against him. Dr Nayak was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

