Medical Officer Caught Demanding Bribe For Providing Autopsy Report In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A medical officer at community health centre in Kalyanpura, Jhabua district, was caught by Indore Lok Ayukta police on Friday for demanding an amount of Rs 40,000 as bribe for providing a postmortem report of a man’s consin, who had died of downing.

The operation was initiated following a complaint from Dinesh Makwana, a 42-year-old resident of Kallipura village, with Indore Lokayukta polilce. The applicant reported that Dr Arpit Kumar Nayak, a 29-year-old medical officer, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for providing a postmortem report.

The report pertained to the death of the applicant’s cousin, Ramesh, who drowned in a pond on October 29. Makwana told Lokayukta sleuths that when he negotiated, Nayak agreed to give away the autopsy report for Rs 40,000. After receiving the complaint, Indore Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay verified the allegations and laid a trap to nab the corrupt medical officer.

A team led by DSP Dinesh Chandra Patel and DSP Anirudh Wadhiya was formed, including inspector Rahul Gajbhiye and some constables. The team sent the complainant to deliver Rs 40,000 to the accused as part of the trap operation.

However, Dr Nayak grew suspicious and refused to accept the bribe. Despite this, action was initiated as Lokayukta police had verfied evidence against him. Dr Nayak was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.