MBA Paper Leak Case: College Kept Exam Paper Instead Of Depositing It To Police Station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another surprising revelation in the MBA first semester paper leak case, a significant breach of protocol was found in Idyllic Institute of Management as they failed to deposit examination papers to the police station, leading to the unauthorised leak. This lapse, involving a college associated with Akshay Kanti Bam, a former Congress member who joined the BJP, has triggered a major controversy at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Dr Babita Karkiya, the college principal, admitted that papers were stored in her office, citing the presence of CCTV cameras and a security guard as sufficient protection. However, the university is now poised to take stringent action against the college administration. ACP Tushar Singh and Choti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Umesh Yadav conducted a thorough investigation on Saturday, examining the entire examination process. They held discussions with university officials, including DAVV registrar Dr Ajay Verma, deputy registrar examination Prajjwal Khare, Dean student welfare Dr LK Tripathi and assistant registrar Vishnu Mishra.

During their visit, the police reviewed videography from colleges, inspected the recalled question paper bundles and assessed security protocols. The officials also traced the journey of question papers from printing to distribution in exam halls. The police are also investigating whether other colleges are implicated and have identified additional students for potential questioning. The incident adds to the university’s troubled history with exam paper leaks, following similar breaches involving BCom papers in 2022 and 2023.

The question paper delivery system

The university sends sealed envelopes of question papers to colleges doubling up as exam centre around a week ahead of the exam. The university staff hands over sealed envelopes to college principals and take receiving. The envelopes are then sent to nearest police station by the college principal. Just one hour before exam, the college representative (teacher or employee) along with the principal's authority letter brings back envelopes from the police station.

The sealed envelopes are opened exactly 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam in the presence of the principal, senior professor and two invigilators. They also sign signatures confirming that the envelopes were opened 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The invigilators then take the question papers to exam hall for distribution among examinees.