Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes New Initiatives For Industrial Development, Including Street Lights & Enhanced Infrastructure

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav interacts with members of AIMP at Pologround on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant meeting held at the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav engaged with the city's leading industrialists, addressing key issues and proposing solutions to foster industrial development. The meeting, organised to discuss the challenges faced by the industrial sectors, saw active participation from representatives of various industries, highlighting the pressing concerns of their respective areas.

During discussions, Mayor Bhargav emphasised a holistic approach to resolve industrial problems, assuring participants that all issues would be addressed systematically. He approved the association's proposal to install street lights in Sector C Sanwer Road and offered the Indore Municipal Corporation's support in covering electricity costs for street lights installed in other sectors. Additionally, he announced plans to enhance drinking water facilities across all industrial areas and ordered a survey to address the issue of encroachment.

The Mayor urged industrialists to contribute 40 per cent towards the basic development of Palda, where the IMC would also lay storm water and drainage lines alongside road construction. He also approved the organisation of a camp within the association to address discrepancies in property tax assessments.

In a move to streamline operations and improve coordination, Bhargav announced the formation of a joint coordination committee, comprising of IMC officials and industrial representatives. This committee will meet every 15 days to monitor and address ongoing issues faced by the industries. The Mayor also outlined the IMC goal to fully digitise its operations by 2025, highlighting the city's gradual progress towards self-reliance.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by Chairman Yogesh Mehta, who acknowledged the Mayor's contributions to the city's development. However, he also pointed out the unresolved basic problems in industrial areas, including encroachment, road infrastructure, and the need for facilities such as a common facility centre and a testing lab.

Several industrialists presented their specific requests to the Mayor. Harish Nagar advocated for declaring Palda as a notified area, while Pramod Jain called for improvements in road and drainage infrastructure in Palda. Prabhu Saxeria requested the construction of a cut or underpass to connect MR 10 to Sector F and Dilip Dev sought road improvements near Laxmibai Nagar station.

Additionally, Naveen Dhoot proposed running a dedicated vehicle for plant waste during the rainy season, while Sachin Bansal suggested increasing the diameter of the ETP line to accommodate the growing number of industries. Satish Mittal raised concerns regarding property tax on open land. The meeting concluded with the presentation of a report to the Mayor, followed by a vote of thanks from AIMP secretary Tarun Vyas.