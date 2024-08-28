Indore Updates: Pesticide Poisoning Claims Life Of Four-Year-Old; Reckless SUV Driver Hits & Kills Woman

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, using pesticides for wheat preservation turned a house into a gas chamber that led a married couple to fall ill but more tragically it resulted in the death of their four-year-old boy. The child died in the hospital late on Monday night while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred under Rau police station limits around three days ago after the family of three used the pesticides and slept in the closed room. Rau Police Station In-Charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the deceased, identified as Mayank (4), son of Chintaraman Chaudhary, was a resident of New Patel Nagar. The family had placed pesticides in their wheat about three days before and went to sleep with the room closed. By the next morning, the fumes had spread throughout the house, causing their health to deteriorate.

Mayank's parents fell ill and began vomiting, while Mayank's condition severely deteriorated. All three were rushed to a private hospital, where the parents' condition improved, but Mayank succumbed during treatment late on Monday night. The police have initiated an investigation into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

SUV mows down woman

A speeding and recklessly driven SUV mowed down a 40-year-old woman near Robot Square under Khajrana police station area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when she was going on foot when an SUV hit her. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kali Bai, a resident of Neeraj Nagar. The driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind which was seized by the police.