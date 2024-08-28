Indore Crime Roundup: Three Youths Arrested For Bike Theft, Stolen Vehicles Recovered; Man Nabbed In UP For Snatching Gold Chain

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested and 11 stolen two-wheeler vehicles were recovered from their possession by the Annapurna police station staff, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused was under heavy debt so he along with his friend started stealing bikes from different parts of the city.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that a team was constituted for the arrest of the bike lifters after a complaint from Dr Amit Atre, a resident of Sudama Nagar on August 16. Police station in charge of Annapurna and his team started an investigation and they examined more than 450 CCTVs installed at various locations and found some suspects moving from the spot. Meanwhile, information was received that a person was seen trying to sell a stolen scooter near Natraj Garden. The police team reached the mentioned place and arrested the accused after cordoning off the area.

The accused was identified as Rahul Rajput, a resident of Sudama Nagar area. He first tried to mislead the police but later confessed his crime and informed the police that he along with his two accomplices Ajay Parihar and Rahul Chouhan stole bikes from the different locations in the city.

During the interrogation, the police recovered 10 more vehicles following the lead given by the accused. They are being questioned to know the places from where they stole the vehicles. Rahul allegedly informed the police that he underwent two surgeries of hernia so he was under debt and started stealing bikes to repay the debt.

Man arrested from UP for robbing woman of gold chain, mangalsutra

Chandan Nagar police arrested a man from UP in connection with snatching a gold chain and a mangalsutra from a woman in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman named Surajdevi Prajapati was robbed of a gold chain and her mangalsutra by a man while she was taking a walk with her husband on Dhar Road on August 13.

More than 100 CCTVs were examined and police found crucial clues about the accused. Later, a team was sent to Agra from where the accused named Arbaz alias Munna was arrested. He allegedly confessed his crime and informed the police that he robbed the woman of a gold chain and a mangalsutra but the mangalsutra fell somewhere while he was fleeing the spot. He had sold half of the gold chain to a person and kept the remaining chain with him. The police are questioning him to recover the gold chain, mangalsutra and the scooter used in the crime from the accused.