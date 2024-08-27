 Bhopal Crime Roundup: Habitual Offender Assaults Contractor, Vandalizes Car In Bhopal; Trio Mistakenly Thrashes College Employee
The argument stemmed from victim’s refusal to give money to the accused for alcohol.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A habitual offender who has two criminal cases registered against him allegedly assaulted a man on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in TT Nagar area and vandalised his car too. The argument stemmed from victim’s refusal to give money to the accused for alcohol. According to TT Nagar police, complainant Chandan Pal (34) is a contractor.

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, he was on way to Banganga square to drop his friend in his car. On way back, habitual offender Gopal Patil stopped him and demanded money from him to consume alcohol. When Pal refused, Patil assaulted him and pelted stones at his car, which broke the windshield glasses of vehicle. Soon, Patil fled. Pal approached the police on Tuesday who have registered a case and have begun hunting for Patil.

article-image

3 thrash pvt college employee, flee

A man employed in the administration department of a local private college was allegedly thrashed by three men who mistook him to be their rival on Monday late night. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that complainant Sandeep Maina (22), an employee at a private engineering college located in Anand Nagar was on way to his house on his bike on Monday late night.

He stopped the vehicle for a few minutes near Gwala temple in Piplani. A man named Ravi and his two accomplices attacked him from behind suspecting him to be their foe. They damaged his bike. However, when the trio realised that Maina was not the one they had been searching for, they fled. A police case was registered against them on Tuesday.

