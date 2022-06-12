Massive anti-encroachment drive in Pithampur

anti-encroachment drive |

FP News Services

Pithampur (Mhow)

Illegal constructions of many families that have been standing for a number of years were demolished here today in the Bagdun police station area. These encroachments had come up on the land that belongs to Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation in the vicinity of Bagdaun pond.

Over a 100 illegal constructions on about one and a half hectares of land were demolished today. Many of the people who lived in these houses are already living in other places.

Sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar told reporters that after the land is cleared of encroachments the Bagdun pond would be beautified with a garden and ghats would be constructed so that Chhath Puja and other festivals can be held there.

There are still a large number of illegal encroachments on this land, particularly in the immediate vicinity of the pond and they would be demolished in the second phase. Today's action was taken under heavy police presence.



,