Mhow: Sadhguru shares his experiences at Infantry School

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Infantry School, Mhow became part of the 100 days and 3,000 km journey of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva which began on March 21, 2022 from London and would culminate at Coimbatore on June 21, 2022 which is also the International Yoga Day.

The Mission has been undertaken to sensitise people towards the soil crisis and contribute towards enhancing organic content in the soil. Sadhguru addressed the Army personnel and families including children of Mhow station to highlight soil conservation efforts.

Sadhguru also shared his experiences and wisdom in leading a joyful and healthy life with the Army personnel. Sadhguru applauded the biodiversity conservation efforts undertaken by the Indian Army at Mhow and surrounding areas.